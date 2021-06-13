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169) ParaMAGNETIC MEAT - Adulteration of animal feed & food chain?
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686 views • June 13, 2021
Mirrored from Carol @Levismom (Jun 13): https://brighteon.social/@Levismom/106405686536448303
WOW! Adulteration of animal feed, food chain and supply chain?
« They are adding toxic spike proteins into our food supply, which will cause Prions (Mad Cows Disease).
Remember last week when Biden said “Every single hospital bed will be occupied by Alzheimer’s patients”? Prions is similar to Alzheimers mixed with Parkinsons and severe vertigo- so severe that it’s no longer possible to walk without falling.
Bring magnets when you go to the grocery store and make sure you test it on the food you’re getting. »
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
WOW! Adulteration of animal feed, food chain and supply chain?
« They are adding toxic spike proteins into our food supply, which will cause Prions (Mad Cows Disease).
Remember last week when Biden said “Every single hospital bed will be occupied by Alzheimer’s patients”? Prions is similar to Alzheimers mixed with Parkinsons and severe vertigo- so severe that it’s no longer possible to walk without falling.
Bring magnets when you go to the grocery store and make sure you test it on the food you’re getting. »
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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