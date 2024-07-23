7/23/24 Trump POL Reveal, Biden EO: Blinken/Yellen, Vivek/Usha Cousins

7/23/24 Trump reveals "Stretcher" attempt during murder attempt, while "Biden" EO gives executive power over to Blinken/Yellen. Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy and Usha Vance shown to be 1st cousins as Vivek positions to take Vance's Senate seat in OH!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Trump J-13, Refused to Be Put on Stretcher:

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-says-he-refused-to-be-put-on-stretcher-after-shooting-reveals-why-6169675





MTG On SS Trump Murder Attempt:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66a018869ad0d1e9d3fa7942





Biden EO Hands Over Power to Blinken/Yellen:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/07/22/memorandum-on-the-delegation-of-certain-functions-and-authorities-under-the-rebuilding-economic-prosperity-and-opportunity-for-ukrainians-act/





Vivek R and Usha Vance Are Cousins:

https://patriots4truth.org/2024/07/21/first-cousins-confirmed-vivek-ramaswamy-and-usha-vance/





Tamil Brahmins Jewish Lineage, see #21:

https://www.speakingtree.in/allslides/study-of-links-between-hebrews-jews-and-vedic-brahmins





Sheila Jackson Lee an AKA Member:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbT90_jg46c/?img_index=1





Kamala Harris and Alpha Kappa Alpha:

https://www.brighteon.com/34f910c3-40f0-41ba-b2fb-4dbf28ca3277

https://www.brighteon.com/cb7064ec-ca56-47d4-87de-cead6355e248





Kamala's family black slave trade:

https://www.brighteon.com/849ee916-9e71-49e5-b915-03c497a9e7f6





Anne Heche Was Uncovering State Run Child Sex Trafficking before being murdered on stretcher:

https://www.dailywire.com/news/anne-heche-was-working-on-sex-trafficking-film-before-death

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Girl_in_Room_13_(2022_film)





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!