7/23/24 Trump POL Reveal, Biden EO: Blinken/Yellen, Vivek/Usha Cousins

7/23/24 Trump reveals "Stretcher" attempt during murder attempt, while "Biden" EO gives executive power over to Blinken/Yellen. Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy and Usha Vance shown to be 1st cousins as Vivek positions to take Vance's Senate seat in OH!
Trump J-13, Refused to Be Put on Stretcher:
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-says-he-refused-to-be-put-on-stretcher-after-shooting-reveals-why-6169675
MTG On SS Trump Murder Attempt:
https://banned.video/watch?id=66a018869ad0d1e9d3fa7942
Biden EO Hands Over Power to Blinken/Yellen:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/07/22/memorandum-on-the-delegation-of-certain-functions-and-authorities-under-the-rebuilding-economic-prosperity-and-opportunity-for-ukrainians-act/
Vivek R and Usha Vance Are Cousins:
https://patriots4truth.org/2024/07/21/first-cousins-confirmed-vivek-ramaswamy-and-usha-vance/
Tamil Brahmins Jewish Lineage, see #21:
https://www.speakingtree.in/allslides/study-of-links-between-hebrews-jews-and-vedic-brahmins
Sheila Jackson Lee an AKA Member:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbT90_jg46c/?img_index=1
Kamala Harris and Alpha Kappa Alpha:
https://www.brighteon.com/34f910c3-40f0-41ba-b2fb-4dbf28ca3277
https://www.brighteon.com/cb7064ec-ca56-47d4-87de-cead6355e248
Kamala's family black slave trade:
https://www.brighteon.com/849ee916-9e71-49e5-b915-03c497a9e7f6
Anne Heche Was Uncovering State Run Child Sex Trafficking before being murdered on stretcher:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/anne-heche-was-working-on-sex-trafficking-film-before-death
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Girl_in_Room_13_(2022_film)
