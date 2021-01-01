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1/28/19 #FORTHEPEOPLE: Kamala 20/20, Alph_ K_ppa Alpha, HRC #VACCINEFREE
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23 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/28/19: This weekend K_mala H_rris is declared the Front Runner of the DNC for the 20/20 run for President. Let's Look at the environment of her run. Meanwhile, the WHO declares that anti-vax_rs are Public Enemy #1 for public health using a measles "outbreak" on MSM...
https://freebeacon.com/politics/willie-brown-admits-he-boosted-kamala-harriss-career/
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/wireStory/tapping-sorority-network-kamala-harris-returns-sc-60637684
https://still4hill.com/2016/02/24/hillary-in-sc-with-longshoremen-and-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_McKinzie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/california-medical-doctor-sues-medical-board-over-intimidating-doctors-who-write-vaccine-medical-exemptions/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/california-medical-doctor-sues-medical-board-over-intimidating-doctors-who-write-vaccine-medical-exemptions/
Please get active in your communities to stop medical tyranny, to insist on Constitutional law and to demand the end of the federal government control over your life! YOU ARE FREE!!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
1/28/19: This weekend K_mala H_rris is declared the Front Runner of the DNC for the 20/20 run for President. Let's Look at the environment of her run. Meanwhile, the WHO declares that anti-vax_rs are Public Enemy #1 for public health using a measles "outbreak" on MSM...
https://freebeacon.com/politics/willie-brown-admits-he-boosted-kamala-harriss-career/
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/wireStory/tapping-sorority-network-kamala-harris-returns-sc-60637684
https://still4hill.com/2016/02/24/hillary-in-sc-with-longshoremen-and-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_McKinzie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/california-medical-doctor-sues-medical-board-over-intimidating-doctors-who-write-vaccine-medical-exemptions/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/california-medical-doctor-sues-medical-board-over-intimidating-doctors-who-write-vaccine-medical-exemptions/
Please get active in your communities to stop medical tyranny, to insist on Constitutional law and to demand the end of the federal government control over your life! YOU ARE FREE!!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
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