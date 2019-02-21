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2/21/19 #MAGAFF: Criminal Smollet, DS Dem Agenda, DOJ FBI Investigate #ALPHAKAPPAALPHA
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YOU ARE FREE TV
2/21/19: Tonight POTUS hosted the Black History Month reception at the White House and was hugely applauded for passing legislation last month on prison reform, African American employment opportunities and much more, but we see Jussie Smollet arrested and indicted for faking a hate crime involving a noose and "Maga Country" slurs. Jussie Smollet has committed a hate crime.
The SUN reports on the YT supported child p_rn:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIlfhpscpJc
IW reports on RT findings:
https://www.infowars.com/major-advertisers-jump-ship-as-youtube-hit-with-softcore-child-porn-scandal/
Read the bill sponsored by Kamala Harris and Corey Booker that now makes Hate Crimes receive elevated sentencing:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/3178/text
The Chicago Tribune reports on Smollet indictment:
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-met-jussie-smollet-arrest-20190221-story.html
Here is POTUS's speech today honoring Black History Month:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/3178/text
Teraji Henson, also of Empire and an AKA member, apologized to LA police after putting out to social media that her son was racially profiled:
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-actress-taraji-p-henson-son-racial-profile-20150327-story.html
There is definitely an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member alliance, which include Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Teraji Henson and multiple other prominent political and media figures, in the current deep state/media/social engineering:
https://www.watchtheyard.com/akas/hidden-figures-alpha-kappa-alpha/
Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested for conspiracy to commit domestic t-ism:
https://www.npr.org/2019/02/20/696470366/arrested-coast-guard-officer-planned-mass-terrorist-attack-on-a-scale-rarely-see
Please subscribe to Katie G's excellent Citizen's Investigative Report, here is her latest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIlfhpscpJc
Please check https://www.aplanetruth.com
His YT channel was removed after his extensive reporting on the Paradise, CA "fires" and aftermath.
Roger Stone placed under GAG order preventing him or "his surrogates" to talk about his case publicly:
https://nypost.com/2019/02/21/judge-slaps-roger-stone-with-gag-order-after-crosshairs-photo/
David Gergen, the longtime DSer and CNN analyst who mentioned that Roger Stone may get raped in prison for being "a dandy" is a member of the Bohemian Grove elitist male club that worships Molloch and engages in mock child sacrifice rituals every year:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NOjmuO972Y
President Trump tweeted support for 5G today and hopes for a 6G:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1098581869233344512
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
2/21/19: Tonight POTUS hosted the Black History Month reception at the White House and was hugely applauded for passing legislation last month on prison reform, African American employment opportunities and much more, but we see Jussie Smollet arrested and indicted for faking a hate crime involving a noose and "Maga Country" slurs. Jussie Smollet has committed a hate crime.
The SUN reports on the YT supported child p_rn:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIlfhpscpJc
IW reports on RT findings:
https://www.infowars.com/major-advertisers-jump-ship-as-youtube-hit-with-softcore-child-porn-scandal/
Read the bill sponsored by Kamala Harris and Corey Booker that now makes Hate Crimes receive elevated sentencing:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/3178/text
The Chicago Tribune reports on Smollet indictment:
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-met-jussie-smollet-arrest-20190221-story.html
Here is POTUS's speech today honoring Black History Month:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/3178/text
Teraji Henson, also of Empire and an AKA member, apologized to LA police after putting out to social media that her son was racially profiled:
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-actress-taraji-p-henson-son-racial-profile-20150327-story.html
There is definitely an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member alliance, which include Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Teraji Henson and multiple other prominent political and media figures, in the current deep state/media/social engineering:
https://www.watchtheyard.com/akas/hidden-figures-alpha-kappa-alpha/
Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested for conspiracy to commit domestic t-ism:
https://www.npr.org/2019/02/20/696470366/arrested-coast-guard-officer-planned-mass-terrorist-attack-on-a-scale-rarely-see
Please subscribe to Katie G's excellent Citizen's Investigative Report, here is her latest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIlfhpscpJc
Please check https://www.aplanetruth.com
His YT channel was removed after his extensive reporting on the Paradise, CA "fires" and aftermath.
Roger Stone placed under GAG order preventing him or "his surrogates" to talk about his case publicly:
https://nypost.com/2019/02/21/judge-slaps-roger-stone-with-gag-order-after-crosshairs-photo/
David Gergen, the longtime DSer and CNN analyst who mentioned that Roger Stone may get raped in prison for being "a dandy" is a member of the Bohemian Grove elitist male club that worships Molloch and engages in mock child sacrifice rituals every year:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NOjmuO972Y
President Trump tweeted support for 5G today and hopes for a 6G:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1098581869233344512
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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