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7/31/19 #DEBATE: Will Kamala Come Clean? Smollett, G00GLE Camp #HUMANTRAFFICKING
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40 views • August 01, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jul 31, 2019
7/31: Tonight, Harris will try to dominate the debate, but will she come clean about her personal gains from her family's past in the Jamaican slave industry? While the debates resume, the Hollywood, Big Tech and Bankster elite attend the G00GLE Beach Party in Siciliy and the G_lroy m_ssacre has some curious background details...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://aim4truth.org/2019/07/17/kama...
https://www.jamaicaglobalonline.com/k... -- AS of 7pm, just before the debate, this website went down. I was trying to link the story by Donald H_rris, about his grandmothers and bringing his daughters, AKA members, Maya and K_mala back to visit their ancestral property passed down from Irish sl_ver, H_milton Br_wn, founder of Br_wnstown, Jamaica, in St Ann's P_rish. I read the story in full for the 2nd time hours ago, and now it is gone...Anyone have another link for it?
https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/02/...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-...
G00GLE's elite beach party:
https://observer.com/2019/07/google-s...
Here's a good account of 2017's party:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobso...
https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg
https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/art...
https://lauraloomer.us/2019/07/29/bre...
https://www.sanjoseinside.com/2017/08...
https://gilroydispatch.com/2018/11/01...
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts...
Marianne Williamson's platform that made her successful, A Course in Miracles, came out of MK Ult_a experiements at Columbia Univ.:
https://truthinreality.com/2012/09/08...
https://dailytruthreport.com/tulsi-ga...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Published on Jul 31, 2019
7/31: Tonight, Harris will try to dominate the debate, but will she come clean about her personal gains from her family's past in the Jamaican slave industry? While the debates resume, the Hollywood, Big Tech and Bankster elite attend the G00GLE Beach Party in Siciliy and the G_lroy m_ssacre has some curious background details...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://aim4truth.org/2019/07/17/kama...
https://www.jamaicaglobalonline.com/k... -- AS of 7pm, just before the debate, this website went down. I was trying to link the story by Donald H_rris, about his grandmothers and bringing his daughters, AKA members, Maya and K_mala back to visit their ancestral property passed down from Irish sl_ver, H_milton Br_wn, founder of Br_wnstown, Jamaica, in St Ann's P_rish. I read the story in full for the 2nd time hours ago, and now it is gone...Anyone have another link for it?
https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/02/...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-...
G00GLE's elite beach party:
https://observer.com/2019/07/google-s...
Here's a good account of 2017's party:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobso...
https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg
https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/art...
https://lauraloomer.us/2019/07/29/bre...
https://www.sanjoseinside.com/2017/08...
https://gilroydispatch.com/2018/11/01...
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts...
Marianne Williamson's platform that made her successful, A Course in Miracles, came out of MK Ult_a experiements at Columbia Univ.:
https://truthinreality.com/2012/09/08...
https://dailytruthreport.com/tulsi-ga...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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