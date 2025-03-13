Cover-Up: Jorge Bergoglio Died | Deepfake Audio Disseminated

On February 14th apostate Antipope Jorge Bergoglio went to the "Agostino Gemelli Hospital' due to a respiratory crisis. He was in pain, was vomiting, was anemic, was given blood transfusions, had ill kidneys, pneumonia in both lungs, bronchitis, many infections, and experienced repeated spasms that prevented him from breathing and, was in critical condition. He died in late February. On February 24th the staff at the 'Gemelli Hospital' gave a prognosis that his death would occur in 72 hours and that his situation was hopeless. News of his completely hopeless condition-- from firsthand sources -- spread throughout the world.
Then on March 6th -- in a cover-up -- a fake audio of him was disseminated to the media by the Satanic freemasonic communist evil forces who control the Vatican City State. So I decided to upload the audio into advanced audio deepfake detectors. One of the detectors was created by the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied and Integrated Security in Germany which is a world leading institution in AI. This detector concluded with a 91.9% certainty level that the audio was a deepfake.
The second detector I used was jointly created by DARPA, the US army, the national science foundation, Google inc., 'homeland security' and the 'university of Buffalo' New York. It concluded with 100% certainty that the audio was a deepfake.
St. Malachy's Prophecy of all the Popes and Antipopes from his time (1100s) until the end of time; refers to Jorge Bergoglio as Petrus Romanus/Peter the Roman. It said that after his reign Rome will be destroyed. The doomsday prophecy is clear that Petrus Romanus is the last man in the history of the world who would claim to be the leader of Christians. Well Petrus Romanus is dead.
Since Jorge is dead, his fellow Satanic freemason communists will likely continue to disseminate fake audio of him. The physical structures that once belonged to Christianity were taken over and have been controlled since late 1958 by satanic freemason communists. From within these very buildings they established an antichurch: the one world religion -- the 'heresy of Americanism'. The physical buildings have been desecrated with false worship and Satanic rituals for decades now. Therefore the physical destruction of mere buildings has no impact or relevance to Christians. The Lord Jesus Christ never promised His protection to the stolen physical properties of Christianity. He promised His protection to the Church. It will never ever be destroyed: Christianity and its apostolic hierarchy.
Lastly I explain what the endgame in all this is and; how Rome will be destroyed and who will do it.
Update March 21
The recent photo the freemason occupied Vatican released of Jorge Bergoglio on March 16th is not him. His face is not shown. The ears are different. Jorge's ears actually stick out. Moreover since Jorge had been in 'hospital' for a long time and very ill, he would have lost a lot of weight. But the photo they claim is Jorge actually shows a very fat person whose face is not shown and moreover does not forensically match the physical characteristics of Jorge.
It feels like I am watching an unavoidable train crash happen in slow motion. Déjà vu. In what is reminiscent of 9/11, St. Peter's Basilica is now being wired day and night in a "maintenance and improvement project" supposedly for "the new state-of-the-art lighting" that is set to debut on Easter April 20th that will be "more intense" and allegedly make the artwork inside appear better than it does under the current lighting system. The below article hyperlinks to the original which says the work began on March 14th and will be ongoing for weeks. Well, let us hope that this supposed new lighting system is not a bunch of nuclear explosives being rigged into place by the CIA. The twin towers in New York were similarly rigged with nuclear explosives for weeks by strange workers who were making a lot of noise with their maintenance work. ( https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/262853/dome-of-st-peters-will-debut-new-lighting-for-easter
