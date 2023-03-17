BLM riots: Shadow Government conspiracy

Catherine Austin Fitts is a banker and former bureaucrat in the George H. W. Bush administration. She exposes the conspiracy behind why the 2020 BLM riots occurred. Her shocking testimony was a segment in the 2020 documentary "Planet Lockdown".
