Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BLM riots: Shadow Government conspiracy
22 views
channel image
Rational TV
Published 20 hours ago |

Catherine Austin Fitts is a banker and former bureaucrat in the George H. W. Bush administration. She exposes the conspiracy behind why the 2020 BLM riots occurred. Her shocking testimony was a segment in the 2020 documentary "Planet Lockdown". 

Keywords
censorshipcurrent eventscollapseliberalspoliticsblmleft-wingblack lives matterriotscatherine austin fittsblack lies matter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket