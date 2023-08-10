Create New Account
Niger Coup | WW3: Russia vs US/NATO | False Flag Attacks
Rational TV
Niger is in the process of freeing itself from external controls; Russia is seemingly willing to lend a helping hand with its mercenary battalion Wagner Group. Russia is currently in conflict with NATO in Europe. That war is expanding to Africa as a proxy war of sorts. False flag attacks upon everyday citizens are also in the mix.

