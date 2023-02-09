Shocking!😲 Man In the Democratic Republic of Congo Says: "Islamic Terrorists" or "Jihadists" Don't Exist In Africa! That Death Squads Eat PORK & Steal Oil & Minerals After Doing Massacres!!😱😵

Lebanese journalist Rania Khalek recently interviewed a man from Congo (analyst Kambale Musavuli) about terrorism on the African continent. He said the Congolese people don't believe the terrorists are Moslems. They believe the terrorists are foreign funded and armed death squads who are imported -- after being trained -- to steal minerals on behalf of the western foreign governments. The terrorists are not trying to convert anybody to Islam. That the Death Squads Eat a lot of PORK & Steal Oil & Minerals After Doing Massacres Upon Locals!!!
According to Pew Research: 96% of the population in the Democratic Republic of Congo are "Christians." The perspective of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the rest of Africa living under terror; is both remarkable and notable. It resolutely contradicts and denies the oft-repeated media narrative that Moslems are terrorizing people in order to convert them to Islam.
