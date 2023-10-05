353) What really is being covered up

Credits to Psinergy channel : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f
October 5, 2023 | 12:32'' | Psinergist funnies : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.29C5931C-0F50-4B8A-BED3-B8B1ACAB0166:8
October 4, 2023 | 47:52'' | Long form practice signage : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.C2C6AE4C-ED1F-43F6-996E-AD205EA4BFE5:c
More:
48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why' : https://www.brighteon.com/5620ef67-849a-468a-937a-f66f7edee975
317) WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport : https://www.brighteon.com/b239161a-5df3-46e0-af96-60a7ed706d35
350) Why radiation matters: the bio-electric body : https://www.brighteon.com/aa426889-5a10-45aa-9b76-adad78099085
Antarctic EMF & Scalar Instalations -- how it's done! https://www.brighteon.com/5664ed37-d6eb-45fc-8f51-4b77a4ac5bc0
Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
