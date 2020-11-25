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48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why'
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191 views • November 25, 2020
Deep History about 5G ''Who, What, Why'' | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 14/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_YmcKbrFtQ
Sources and credits:
Project Camelot, published at 05/04/2019
ROUNDTABLE RE 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAPej45Y_6U
Nancy Hopkins: https://biology.mit.edu/profile/nancy-hopkins/
(Amgen Inc. Professor of Biology Emerita)
Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup, published at 07/06/2016
UC, Davis, Katehi, Illuminati, Leuren Moret with Darrell Hamamoto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndUJl6aNsMA
Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup, published at 11/08/2016
Radiation Omnicide: Leuren Moret by Alfred Webre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DeKU7t1PPE
Leuren Moret's website: http://leurenmoret.info/index.html
"The ruling elite have been carrying out secret nuclear war for the purpose of depopulation since World War II under the guise of atmospheric testing 'for the national security,' nuclear power 'too cheap to meter' and depleted uranium 'kinetic energy' bullets" - Leuren Moret
ITNJ - Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse: https://commission.itnj.org/
Survivors testimonies of high crimes, ritual abuse, targeted individuals, MK Ultra and much worse than that: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA/videos
Extended trailer | 5G APOCALYPSE-THE EXTINCTION EVENT, (a documentary by Sacha Stone, 'New Earth Project'): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwUD7x9w4j8
5G Apocalypse (2019) A Extinction Event | by Sacha Stone 'New Earth Project, published at 23/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY | https://www.brighteon.com/f199425e-cbbb-4916-8aef-8b1251e44893
Brien Foerster, published at 11/12/2018
Ancient Elongated Skulls Of Peru And Bolivia Full Lecture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGx1r4LUyHo
Gabi Plumm, published at 24/11/2015
New Zealand Skeletons in the Cupboard, Episode 1, The Redheads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2z6PlYiQSTs
Channel: Wireless Dangers Australia, published at 06/05/2017
Leuren Moret on Wireless Weapons Used on People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Xr_C1o70s
Leuren Moret BS, MS, PhD ABD's about MIND CONTROL - Electronic Harassment Stop The Crime The Weaponization of WiFi ,Energy weapons Electronic Harassment - Stalking Coverup.
Sources and credits:
Project Camelot, published at 05/04/2019
ROUNDTABLE RE 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAPej45Y_6U
Nancy Hopkins: https://biology.mit.edu/profile/nancy-hopkins/
(Amgen Inc. Professor of Biology Emerita)
Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup, published at 07/06/2016
UC, Davis, Katehi, Illuminati, Leuren Moret with Darrell Hamamoto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndUJl6aNsMA
Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup, published at 11/08/2016
Radiation Omnicide: Leuren Moret by Alfred Webre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DeKU7t1PPE
Leuren Moret's website: http://leurenmoret.info/index.html
"The ruling elite have been carrying out secret nuclear war for the purpose of depopulation since World War II under the guise of atmospheric testing 'for the national security,' nuclear power 'too cheap to meter' and depleted uranium 'kinetic energy' bullets" - Leuren Moret
ITNJ - Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse: https://commission.itnj.org/
Survivors testimonies of high crimes, ritual abuse, targeted individuals, MK Ultra and much worse than that: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA/videos
Extended trailer | 5G APOCALYPSE-THE EXTINCTION EVENT, (a documentary by Sacha Stone, 'New Earth Project'): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwUD7x9w4j8
5G Apocalypse (2019) A Extinction Event | by Sacha Stone 'New Earth Project, published at 23/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY | https://www.brighteon.com/f199425e-cbbb-4916-8aef-8b1251e44893
Brien Foerster, published at 11/12/2018
Ancient Elongated Skulls Of Peru And Bolivia Full Lecture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGx1r4LUyHo
Gabi Plumm, published at 24/11/2015
New Zealand Skeletons in the Cupboard, Episode 1, The Redheads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2z6PlYiQSTs
Channel: Wireless Dangers Australia, published at 06/05/2017
Leuren Moret on Wireless Weapons Used on People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Xr_C1o70s
Leuren Moret BS, MS, PhD ABD's about MIND CONTROL - Electronic Harassment Stop The Crime The Weaponization of WiFi ,Energy weapons Electronic Harassment - Stalking Coverup.
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