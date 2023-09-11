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350) Why radiation matters: the bio-electric body
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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324 views • September 11, 2023

Credits to Radiation Matters, Nov. 26, 2020.The Bio-Electric Body: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ambn23GCYRE

We are electromagnetic frequency creatures, features and processes within our bio-electrical body, we vibrate and resonate on the earths electrical heartbeat, a frequency between 8-10 HZ. Our bodies are designed for and integrated into the earths electrical and magnetic field and bio-cycles.

Following features are highlighted:

the spirit/physical body/electrical senses/meridian system/bio-field/chakras/bio-cycles/celldivision and duplication/bio-antenna/magnetites/pineal gland/piezoelectricity/cell ATP charge/discharge/krebcycle/DNA/scalar field and waves/golden mean/aether/recharging DNA/moving electrons/water crystals/frequency and resonance/water conductivity/sound/universal building blocks/PH within the body/charge of bodycells and functions/infliction of EM radiation on cells functions and polarity/charged particles in air/toxicity/Radiation Matters

The matrix fueled by modern technologies is creating electromagnetic radiation through powerlines, radar, LFR and HFR waves through antenna systems, WIFI, Bluetooth and many other sytems are all changing our magnetic and electrical evironment, which on the long runn causes toxicity of our bodies, igniting sickness and chronic decease on planetary scale.

Going into a new decennia we humans need to gain awareness and knowlegde of the Electric Magnetic universe we all live in, through the use of modern technologies creating new perceptions our society gets disconnected from its natural habitat, the electric field of the earth.

Our evironment gets bombarded with many new frequencies of which most do not resonate with electrical senses of the body and mind.

More effort needs to be taken to halt the expansion of EM radiation in our evironment and restore balance in which all bio-electrical systems can function and enjoy life.


Healing the electric body with Dr Jerry Tennant:

   • Dr. Jerry Tennant: Healing is Voltage : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pm-Ia6vI4PA&t=972s

Discover the bio-field with Eileen Day McKusick:

   • Eileen McKusick: Human Bioelectricity : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=topPjxfby50


Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
radiationenergyfrequencytoxicitybodyelectriccrystalsresonance
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