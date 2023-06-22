343) Antarctic EMF & Scalar Instalations -- how it's done!

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Source and credit to Dr. Steven Greer Channel; June 12, 2023.Monday, June 12, 2023! Dr. Greer's Groundbreaking National Press Club Event! : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDY7t6HihCw
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua