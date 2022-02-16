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The "Natural Immunity" False Narrative, Rebuttals-Clarifying Statements on Health Ranger Situation Update (Feb. 15, 2022), "Freedom Convoy" DUPE Narrative Explained: February 16, 2022
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832 views • February 16, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Infection generates natural immunity… And it’s good, long lasting and cheap! [NOT!]
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2022/02/infection-generates-natural-immunity-and-its-good-long-lasting-and-cheap.html
Related: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/are-they-finally-admitting-natural-immunity
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Situation Update, Feb 15, 2022 - Canadian government turns to FINANCIAL TERRORISM against peaceful freedom rally participants
Submitted by Terral
February 16, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/287e14b1-3fe8-4c25-810c-1d9f943e5f60
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@0:24: "Huge Celebration today! We have these Globalists right where we want them." No. Not by a longshot. The Elite-Globalist PlanDemic is being rolled out to perfection.
Terral’s Mutagen Release Timeline: https://www.brighteon.com/af6733b2-21a1-4126-b90b-31a8c3483037
The DUPES being suckered into playing the Revolution card are spreading the Omicron variant everywhere creating optimum infection saturation levels, so the Globalists can successfully release the "mutagen" that will kill millions in weeks and then billions. You have likely heard of the rope-a-dope strategy:
Rumble in the Jungle: https://youtu.be/vUBBVHaauWE
The Freedom Convoy DUPES (and you) are George Foreman being worn down by rope-a-dope tactics and the eighth round is coming. If you were really red pilled (not by a longshot), you would know the Black Star is coming and that the PlanDemic is the Globalist Command-and-Control Mechanism over the clueless useless-eater sheeple population.
The Week the Earth Stood Still: https://youtu.be/pCVLLOtZBZo
Do you know that Earth passed through a seven-day USGS reporting period with only one 5+magnitude earthquake striking in the entire planet?
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Infection generates natural immunity… And it’s good, long lasting and cheap! [NOT!]
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2022/02/infection-generates-natural-immunity-and-its-good-long-lasting-and-cheap.html
Related: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/are-they-finally-admitting-natural-immunity
--
Situation Update, Feb 15, 2022 - Canadian government turns to FINANCIAL TERRORISM against peaceful freedom rally participants
Submitted by Terral
February 16, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/287e14b1-3fe8-4c25-810c-1d9f943e5f60
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@0:24: "Huge Celebration today! We have these Globalists right where we want them." No. Not by a longshot. The Elite-Globalist PlanDemic is being rolled out to perfection.
Terral’s Mutagen Release Timeline: https://www.brighteon.com/af6733b2-21a1-4126-b90b-31a8c3483037
The DUPES being suckered into playing the Revolution card are spreading the Omicron variant everywhere creating optimum infection saturation levels, so the Globalists can successfully release the "mutagen" that will kill millions in weeks and then billions. You have likely heard of the rope-a-dope strategy:
Rumble in the Jungle: https://youtu.be/vUBBVHaauWE
The Freedom Convoy DUPES (and you) are George Foreman being worn down by rope-a-dope tactics and the eighth round is coming. If you were really red pilled (not by a longshot), you would know the Black Star is coming and that the PlanDemic is the Globalist Command-and-Control Mechanism over the clueless useless-eater sheeple population.
The Week the Earth Stood Still: https://youtu.be/pCVLLOtZBZo
Do you know that Earth passed through a seven-day USGS reporting period with only one 5+magnitude earthquake striking in the entire planet?
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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