33) Da riqueza da Nação, à riqueza da Organização

Da riqueza da Nação, à riqueza da Organização faz uma síntese dos desafios reorganizativos a nível social e empresarial, superando a guerra das ideologias que serve para dividir e desapropriar-nos da Política e da sua Agenda. Por padrão, todos os interesses em sociedade têm de estar equilibrados, com liberdade e responsabilidade. Este é o Projecto do #RESTAURARPORTUGAL
Créditos ao canal Valérie Bugault, Dezembro 07, 2022:
89 - La nouvelle entreprise du rêve à la réalité - Valérie BUGAULT: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/89---La-nouvelle-entreprise,-du-r%C3%AAve-%C3%A0-la-r%C3%A9alit%C3%A9---Val%C3%A9rie-BUGAULT:4 | https://crowdbunker.com/v/J5cFDe19S4 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dePCxO3In_U
A propósito do paradigma de dominação:
29) DOMINAÇÃO – Linguagem e Pensamento: https://www.brighteon.com/c7a9d80e-4298-4ffb-9b4f-7bd490899d4e
30) DOMINAÇÃO – Como tudo começou: https://www.brighteon.com/2d9372a3-fe13-4c9a-9777-8557334f2930
Veja também:
Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51
Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/
#RestaurarPortugal
#RessucitarPortugal
