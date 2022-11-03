Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
26) A ÚNICA SOLUÇÃO – Entrevista com Valérie Bugault
73 views
channel image
#RestaurarPortugal
Published 21 days ago |

Créditos para o canal BAM! Belgian Alternative Media, July 24th, 2022:

Entretien avec Valérie Bugault: https://odysee.com/@BAM!:3/220616_valerie-bugault:1 


Abrace a solução de Valérie Bugualt através do #RESTAURARPORTUGAL, esta é "A única solução" para confrontar a abominação do Imperalismo Bio-Nano-Tecnológio:

264) Você é o objecto da Cibersegurança: https://www.brighteon.com/dbfc3b74-77e1-4dac-b97f-bb842992920c

7) Conferência de Ciberdefesa 2017, na Assembleia da República, esconde implicações públicas: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/97437258-ab16-4857-9899-edba2ac67156?index=33

A materialização da | 29) DOMINAÇÃO - Linguagem e Pensamento: https://www.brighteon.com/c7a9d80e-4298-4ffb-9b4f-7bd490899d4e


Veja também:

Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51

Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1


Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/

#Restaurar-Portugal

#RestaurarPortugal

#ressuscitar-portugal

#ressucitarportugal

Keywords
portugalentrevistavalerie bugaultrestaurarnova ordem

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket