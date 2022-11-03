26) A ÚNICA SOLUÇÃO – Entrevista com Valérie Bugault

Créditos para o canal BAM! Belgian Alternative Media, July 24th, 2022:
Entretien avec Valérie Bugault: https://odysee.com/@BAM!:3/220616_valerie-bugault:1
Abrace a solução de Valérie Bugualt através do #RESTAURARPORTUGAL, esta é "A única solução" para confrontar a abominação do Imperalismo Bio-Nano-Tecnológio:
264) Você é o objecto da Cibersegurança: https://www.brighteon.com/dbfc3b74-77e1-4dac-b97f-bb842992920c
7) Conferência de Ciberdefesa 2017, na Assembleia da República, esconde implicações públicas: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/97437258-ab16-4857-9899-edba2ac67156?index=33
A materialização da | 29) DOMINAÇÃO - Linguagem e Pensamento: https://www.brighteon.com/c7a9d80e-4298-4ffb-9b4f-7bd490899d4e
Veja também:
Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51
Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/
#Restaurar-Portugal
#RestaurarPortugal
#ressuscitar-portugal
#ressucitarportugal
