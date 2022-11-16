29) DOMINAÇÃO – Linguagem e Pensamento

Créditos para o Canal Jason Coppola, 23-24/05/2010:STEVEN NEWCOMB: PAGANS IN THE PROMISED LAND - Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRgcLfiew5I
STEVEN NEWCOMB: PAGANS IN THE PROMISED LAND - Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFrQdozGZt8
Sobre o métodos de dominação referido no vídeo 29:
28) EXPERIMENTO da "quinta humana": https://www.brighteon.com/6d3d3c1a-9fea-4126-9d9f-78ecd12d58ed
26) A ÚNICA SOLUÇÃO – Entrevista com Valérie Bugault: https://www.brighteon.com/db944186-3621-4b36-b8a7-273f92a24d90
Veja também:
Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51
Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/
#Restaurar-Portugal
#RestaurarPortugal
#ressuscitar-portugal
#ressucitarportugal
