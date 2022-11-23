30) DOMINAÇÃO – Como tudo começou

Créditos para o Canal Sarah Westall, Março 09, 2022:
Hidden History: World Controllers, Knights Templars, City of London, Unknown American History (1of2): https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpTopjXkPaao/ | https://rumble.com/vwvonb-hidden-history-world-controllers-knights-templars-city-of-london-unknown-am.html
Hidden History: World Controllers, Knights Templars, City of London, Unknown American History (2of2): https://www.bitchute.com/video/QHdN8SfVEDSK/ | https://rumble.com/vwytn5-hidden-history-world-controllers-knights-templars-city-of-london-unknown-am.html
NOTA: o segmento sobre a origem das relações entre o Papa e os Templários busque o minuto 12, na 1ª parte.
Veja também:
Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51
Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/
#Restaurar-Portugal
#RestaurarPortugal
#ressuscitar-portugal
#ressucitarportugal
