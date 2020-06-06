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THE NEW WORLD ORDER CIVIL WAR IS HERE - MAY THE REPUBLIC R.I.P. - TRUTH MEDIA FILMS (VIDEO)
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76 views • June 06, 2020
The Sheeple known as the Patriots (Republicans) and Antifa (Democrats) are fighting each other (rather than the real enemy called Government) in a Civil War on the streets while the Federal and State Politicians with their Cops and soon to be Military bring forth Martial Law and Agenda 21/2030. All the while, the Sheeple in the Hunger Games have no clue the President and the Governors of both political parties were ALWAYS on the same ILLUMINATI team. Welcome to the NEW WORLD ORDER and may the odds be ever in your favor! If the people can not WAKE UP FROM POLITICAL PROGRAMMING AND JOIN FORCES AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT, THEN NOT ONLY THE REPUBLIC, BUT MAY THE ENTIRE WORLD R.I.P..
I was a cop for 33 years, military for 28 years, and a college professor for 8 years, and people use to ALWAYS ask me will the Cops and Military FOLLOW ORDERS from politicians to attack American Citizens. You now have your answer - YES, THEY ABSOLUTELY WILL. Most all Cops and Military are now UNCONSCIOUS; the brainwashing is NOW COMPLETE. This transformation of Peace Officers to Order Followers took about 60 years. Welcome to the New World Order!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5192e17b-ced1-4494-a38f-792bca3cf2e8
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
I was a cop for 33 years, military for 28 years, and a college professor for 8 years, and people use to ALWAYS ask me will the Cops and Military FOLLOW ORDERS from politicians to attack American Citizens. You now have your answer - YES, THEY ABSOLUTELY WILL. Most all Cops and Military are now UNCONSCIOUS; the brainwashing is NOW COMPLETE. This transformation of Peace Officers to Order Followers took about 60 years. Welcome to the New World Order!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THIS IS A LIVE EXERCISE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5ea79baf-cadc-4703-8a13-5d2d6e22a839
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MOBILIZE MILITARY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES - SPIRO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/02ff37fa-daf7-42de-9fe4-883681a4bf3c
TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON AMERICA - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/5192e17b-ced1-4494-a38f-792bca3cf2e8
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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