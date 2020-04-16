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Come back, common cold, I miss you, all is forgiven!!
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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8 views • April 16, 2020
You can download the "Business" card from the bottom of the description.
THE FOXES ARE IN CHARGE OF THE CHICKEN COUP. ARE YOU ANGRY YET?
Original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twC0OppZOfk
Dana Ashlie 5G Montage https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73gKgGQwYy0

Free Energy Video that Google won't allow you to see
https://www.brighteon.com/ed38b9cc-7e30-4d9b-84fc-c30634b6ba9f
Conquering Covid-19 Dr. Dan Lee Dimke
https://www.brighteon.com/05e8cd3a-fb71-456e-8098-3d5d4a7ad0ee
WHO https://www.brighteon.com/84c950ad-dd9e-4182-9de9-e6f7c6e6d88b
Tents https://www.brighteon.com/44053d25-3f45-4db3-bd47-8315f3756333
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/cc473c67-e706-43e9-b8cc-5be7758c85b8
Nikola Tesla
https://www.brighteon.com/9107d4fc-9d48-4404-884b-4e0f4af91969
https://www.brighteon.com/125ae0b9-99a0-4483-a651-1bf81082e087
Check out https://stoplookthink.com/ ... just be discerning!!

Previous Videos
It's NOT "Climate Change" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spHfFDpSSYo
False Flag to frame Iran https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOCHHpcUjd8
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs

Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg
A call for an uprising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltmBNiNr8ww

Robert Carter Cook "Common Sense Renewed" (Georgia Guidestones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbXvb0EaUM

News from http://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value

3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/view
Keywords
cdcunwhogeorgia guidestonescommon coldcoronaviruscovid19regular flu
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