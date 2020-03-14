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It's NOT "Climate Change", it's GeoEngineering
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35 views • March 14, 2020
IT IS SO FRUSTRATING THAT EVEN MY AUDIENCE ARE STILL NOT PAYING ATTENTION.
IT WILL BE TOO LATE WHEN YOUR BANK ACCOUNT FREEZES AND YOUR FRIDGE IS AS EMPTY AS THE SHELVES IN THE SHOP, BECAUSE THE TRUCKER DOESN'T GET PAID TO DELIVER, AND THE SHOPKEEPER DOESN'T GET PAID TO SELL IT.
This video is a remix of an earlier video exposing the "Climate Change" scam. What we are dealing with is MANUFACTURED WEATHER and storms, which are used to create "Financial Instruments" (Derivatives and Swaps) used to BET ON RIGGED WEATHER. This is being passed off as "Climate Change" and is the pretext for "Carbon Taxes". ALWAYS know when you're fed "News", who it is that you're giving your attention.
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
IT WILL BE TOO LATE WHEN YOUR BANK ACCOUNT FREEZES AND YOUR FRIDGE IS AS EMPTY AS THE SHELVES IN THE SHOP, BECAUSE THE TRUCKER DOESN'T GET PAID TO DELIVER, AND THE SHOPKEEPER DOESN'T GET PAID TO SELL IT.
This video is a remix of an earlier video exposing the "Climate Change" scam. What we are dealing with is MANUFACTURED WEATHER and storms, which are used to create "Financial Instruments" (Derivatives and Swaps) used to BET ON RIGGED WEATHER. This is being passed off as "Climate Change" and is the pretext for "Carbon Taxes". ALWAYS know when you're fed "News", who it is that you're giving your attention.
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
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