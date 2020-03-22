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Free Energy, Covid-19 cures HIDDEN BY CRIMINALS
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201 views • March 22, 2020
CURES FOR CORONAVIRUS... PLEASE HELP ME VERIFY. DON'T ALLOW THE POWER GRAB
* Dr. Dan Lee Dimke PhD reveals Covid-19 can be killed with a hairdryer!! *
Free Energy of Tesla Film https://operationdisclosure.blogspot.com/2016/09/documentary-free-energy-of-tesla-dubbed.html
http://www.knowledgeoftoday.org/2012/11/nikola-tesla-secret-movie-free-energy.html
http://free-energy.ws/nikola-tesla/
The Free Energy that Tesla intended for us is instead WEAPONISED
https://geopolitics.co/2016/10/15/weather-weapons-are-real-they-have-a-treaty-to-regulate-them/
Mechanical Oscilator http://www.veljkomilkovic.com/OscilacijeEng.html
We'll have a recovery? I want what you're smoking!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/gonna-be-a-wild-week-as-support-has-been-breached/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/please-take-seriously-its-brutal-covid-19-survivors-speak-out
Covid-19 Survivors speak out
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/please-take-seriously-its-brutal-covid-19-survivors-speak-out
Bilderberg Meeting
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-03-21/operation-virtual-dictatorship
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-03-21/bullion-mints-now-shutting-down-trillion-here-trillions-there
Massive Chinese video collection and the other "China links covered"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoYsthU-f2k&list=PL24twNDtl5bXJCQQP3Kp2NGq5PzvoTXlS
SMS Exchanges over phone sub non-renewals https://imgur.com/a/RkO00Vo
The "Current" War ( Edison & JP Morgan v Tesla )
https://www.thevintagenews.com/2019/07/16/edison-tesla-film/
Joshua Coleman https://www.drjoshuacoleman.com/
https://stoplookthink.com/coronavirus-caused-by-5g/
Georgia Guidestones (my video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCN3TCmuhtI
Virus Whistleblower https://eclinik.net/johns-hopkins-researcher-releases-shocking-report-on-flu-vaccines/
Virutron (Non-pharma Antiviral system) https://virutron.com/
VIRUS CURE Dr. Dan Lee Dimke PhD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr4-F7COaPU
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
* Dr. Dan Lee Dimke PhD reveals Covid-19 can be killed with a hairdryer!! *
Free Energy of Tesla Film https://operationdisclosure.blogspot.com/2016/09/documentary-free-energy-of-tesla-dubbed.html
http://www.knowledgeoftoday.org/2012/11/nikola-tesla-secret-movie-free-energy.html
http://free-energy.ws/nikola-tesla/
The Free Energy that Tesla intended for us is instead WEAPONISED
https://geopolitics.co/2016/10/15/weather-weapons-are-real-they-have-a-treaty-to-regulate-them/
Mechanical Oscilator http://www.veljkomilkovic.com/OscilacijeEng.html
We'll have a recovery? I want what you're smoking!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/gonna-be-a-wild-week-as-support-has-been-breached/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/please-take-seriously-its-brutal-covid-19-survivors-speak-out
Covid-19 Survivors speak out
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/please-take-seriously-its-brutal-covid-19-survivors-speak-out
Bilderberg Meeting
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-03-21/operation-virtual-dictatorship
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-03-21/bullion-mints-now-shutting-down-trillion-here-trillions-there
Massive Chinese video collection and the other "China links covered"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoYsthU-f2k&list=PL24twNDtl5bXJCQQP3Kp2NGq5PzvoTXlS
SMS Exchanges over phone sub non-renewals https://imgur.com/a/RkO00Vo
The "Current" War ( Edison & JP Morgan v Tesla )
https://www.thevintagenews.com/2019/07/16/edison-tesla-film/
Joshua Coleman https://www.drjoshuacoleman.com/
https://stoplookthink.com/coronavirus-caused-by-5g/
Georgia Guidestones (my video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCN3TCmuhtI
Virus Whistleblower https://eclinik.net/johns-hopkins-researcher-releases-shocking-report-on-flu-vaccines/
Virutron (Non-pharma Antiviral system) https://virutron.com/
VIRUS CURE Dr. Dan Lee Dimke PhD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr4-F7COaPU
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com/
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
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