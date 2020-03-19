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Fresh Air and Sunlight - enemies of Big Pharma Business Models
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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19 views • March 19, 2020
IT IS SO FRUSTRATING THAT EVEN MY AUDIENCE ARE STILL NOT PAYING ATTENTION.
IT WILL BE TOO LATE WHEN YOUR BANK ACCOUNT FREEZES AND YOUR FRIDGE IS AS EMPTY AS THE SHELVES IN THE SHOP, BECAUSE THE TRUCKER DOESN'T GET PAID TO DELIVER, AND THE SHOPKEEPER DOESN'T GET PAID TO SELL IT.

Today's Links
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/covid-19-sun-lesson-1918-influenza-pandemic
https://liveforever.club/blog/open-air-factor-the-free-and-simple-life-extender
https://www.aerte.se/

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com/

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Keywords
big pharmavitamin dgeorgia guidestonesspanish flucoronaviruscovid-19fresh airsunlinght
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