5G IS A MILITARY WEAPON - HOW MANY TIMES MUST YOU BE TOLD? PART 4 - MAX IGAN

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FREQUENCY RUWANDA LONDON BRIDGE - 7/7 ALL MK HYPNOSIS TRIGER FREQUENCY PSYOPS - GAMA DELTA BATA ARE BRAINWAVE FREQUENCYS - ITS A COVERT WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/662ba6b1-362c-4180-843a-d0a5634ddf35
EMF RESEARCH BIOMEDICAL SCIENTISTS https://www.bitchute.com/video/UlSArL9B1Mj2/
STOP EVERYTHING BOOM!!! - MONKEYPOX IS PART OF FAUCIS AND RALPH BARAK GENOCIDAL GAIN OF FUNCTION DE-POP WEAPONS - PUT A APB OUT ON THESE MASS MURDERERS - https://www.holistichealthonline.info/monkeypox-gain-of-function/
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103
SMALLPOX BIO WEAPON VILES FOUND - VERY MERKY! - https://www.brighteon.com/041b59b8-bc70-4784-918c-74e8d95a6e6a
DO YOU SUPPORT NAZIS? https://www.brighteon.com/397d7afd-5eeb-4c08-b4eb-fb911cea148b
5G IN SCHOOLS THE BIGGEST DANGER! - https://www.brighteon.com/7c8dd3f5-6772-439c-b02f-42b5f2009dbb