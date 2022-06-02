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INHUMAN FREQUENCIES - CAN THEY TRIGGER GENOCIDE?
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230 views • June 02, 2022
Are frequencies weaponized? Can they alter behaviour to the point of genocide? If you can send a gift of support I’d be thrilled! Click here for my website: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
5g 60ghz Not Widely Publicized Information
https://www.brighteon.com/6295e920-b436-4180-860c-2d96e17a64a2
References:
What’s With the Magnets on MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/
Bards Podcasts http://thephaser.com/2022/05/bardsfm-operations-crimson-mist/
Joe Vialls article on Rwanda: https://telegra.ph/Operation-Crimson-Mist-Electronic-Slaughter-in-Rwanda-by-Joe-Vialls-06-06
1977 senate report with Dr. William Bise’s submission: https://www.marshallprotocol.com/images/BISE_US_Senate_1977.pdf
Dr. Trevor Marshall’s site: http://www.trevormarshall.com/
Celeste Solum on Ramola D: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DR21Jrd2wvj5/
5g 60ghz Not Widely Publicized Information
https://www.brighteon.com/6295e920-b436-4180-860c-2d96e17a64a2
References:
What’s With the Magnets on MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/
Bards Podcasts http://thephaser.com/2022/05/bardsfm-operations-crimson-mist/
Joe Vialls article on Rwanda: https://telegra.ph/Operation-Crimson-Mist-Electronic-Slaughter-in-Rwanda-by-Joe-Vialls-06-06
1977 senate report with Dr. William Bise’s submission: https://www.marshallprotocol.com/images/BISE_US_Senate_1977.pdf
Dr. Trevor Marshall’s site: http://www.trevormarshall.com/
Celeste Solum on Ramola D: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DR21Jrd2wvj5/
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