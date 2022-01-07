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237) 5G/EMF Pulsed Attack and Death
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630 views • January 07, 2022
Wireless radiation goes on a strong pulse and finds its victim (vaxxed with graphene). Notice the inferference and distortion in the videocamera image that occurs due to the impact of an electromagnetic pulse.
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Jan 6th, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 224: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA224-:d | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1255154568
The same event reviewed by Dr Jose Luis Sevillano: https://rumble.com/vs3sbw-electromagnetic-pulse-causes-mans-death.html
But don't think that 5G directed electromagnetic frequency beams alone cannot have a similar effect on living beings, remember sudden death of Dr Andreas Noack: https://www.brighteon.com/6a465ba0-862e-4ea5-b68f-544a057d37f5
More:
A sudden death - Graphene-enhanced EMF-induced arrhythmia: https://www.brighteon.com/d11fd99e-e13c-4fad-bed2-c9a754506555
229) Remote control of heart cells with graphene (no doubts left): https://www.brighteon.com/d860a7e1-d541-4df8-bacf-3dece7c41cae
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Jan 6th, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 224: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA224-:d | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1255154568
The same event reviewed by Dr Jose Luis Sevillano: https://rumble.com/vs3sbw-electromagnetic-pulse-causes-mans-death.html
But don't think that 5G directed electromagnetic frequency beams alone cannot have a similar effect on living beings, remember sudden death of Dr Andreas Noack: https://www.brighteon.com/6a465ba0-862e-4ea5-b68f-544a057d37f5
More:
A sudden death - Graphene-enhanced EMF-induced arrhythmia: https://www.brighteon.com/d11fd99e-e13c-4fad-bed2-c9a754506555
229) Remote control of heart cells with graphene (no doubts left): https://www.brighteon.com/d860a7e1-d541-4df8-bacf-3dece7c41cae
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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