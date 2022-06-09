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Newborn trafficking in Africa
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
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69 views • June 09, 2022

Widespread organized newborn baby trafficking from state hospitals in South Africa. Those they couldn't sell for adoptions abroad were used for organ harvesting, stem cell extractions, or cosmetic creams. Independent investigators were threatened.


https://archive.ph/PI4UN

https://www.brighteon.com/25182986-e39c-4474-ace5-d48360ee3348

https://rumble.com/v40cuib-chinese-organ-harvesting-caught-with-frozen-children-packed-in-ice.html

https://rumble.com/v2jpv5w-in-china-sellers-of-childrens-organs-have-been-arrested-containers-with-fro.html

https://rumble.com/v38bbap-chinese-children-organ-harvesting-traffickers-arrested-with-frozen-children.html

https://rumble.com/v2mvlea-organ-harvesters-have-been-arrested-in-china-containers-with-frozen-bodies-.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8QEMopxBetgq/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9tvauSI6V3U/

https://odysee.com/@Anon:96/human:40

https://www.brighteon.com/c1a0a08c-bcd3-4f24-b49f-892619e90e14

https://www.brighteon.com/3a66ba5c-535b-4ece-ae81-7ca3d2b54686

https://www.brighteon.com/2967bb04-041a-4441-a0b5-e34816e3dc93

https://www.brighteon.com/be324736-5ea9-4286-9dd5-82273984cb1f

https://www.brighteon.com/bde87d2e-1171-4a14-afbc-4444a962a623

https://www.brighteon.com/36163c5f-9b29-4a59-bbfa-20ac10f553df

https://www.brighteon.com/18bd965b-c8d1-4315-a971-5ca1bc814113

https://www.brighteon.com/d843028e-2b46-4ff8-be1e-030d04ab30d3

https://www.brighteon.com/7210eb23-425b-4c52-868a-28fb0ec7b87a

https://archive.ph/aVCRG

https://archive.ph/d6TPJ

Keywords
southtraffickingindependentbabiesafricahospitalsjournalistsbabynewborncellstemharvestinginvestigatorsorgancreamscosmeticadoptions
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