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GRAPHIC CONTENT - Center for THEFT of organs from dead
Holy Order of Scientists
Holy Order of Scientists
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3327 views • July 30, 2021
Here organs are removed from dead people for the sale - an everyday custom we consider acceptable and virtous. But just look at the condition of the victims... Emaciated poor souls, looks like they were also tortured before the commercial operation. Their organs pay off the salaries of the tortunrers - a win-win situation. .Generally in this unethical business some victims are kidnapped, some raised from birth to produce good quality merchandise in clandestine concentration camps. Basically good use for "useless" people say the perpetrators. This is organ theft and done by honrable persons in our society and also, as mentioned, in concentration camps and hidden centers for organ harvesting. This is the cheapest way of getting good quality merchanise - organ slavery. Also the meat is used by some hamburger chains etc as a way of refinied new use for the offal. Bones when crushed are good for mineralizing soil. Maximizing the profits is the target here.

I had quite a bit of problems uploading this video and at every stage I waa harassed electronically.
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foodconcentrationvictimhospitaltheftcampcoronacenterorgangraphicperpetratorsairaalacovic
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