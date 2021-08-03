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ORGAN HARVESTING IS NOT A CONSPIRACY "GRAPHIC CONTENT"
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338 views • August 03, 2021
IT'S NOT A CONSPIRACY. "They" decide who is worthy of life. God is their enemy. These are causalities of this Good vs Evil war. WE know how this ends for God is all powerful. Sadly HUMANITY IS being sacrificed for evil to survive and the wealthy to get wealthier. Fight these evil people or become spare parts. There is NO OTHER CHOICE.
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