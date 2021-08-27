human trafficking.. Organ Theft! Cannablism ! That means your bodies! WAKE UP!

Copied from @dark_universe_09

⚠️ WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHICAL CONTENT!!!⚠️



Human trafficking, organ harvesting & cannibalism are real.

This is why Me personally do not eat any type of meat, flesh, blood, muscle or bone. You can’t trust these devils with your meat or food at that matter but especially meat.



They will feed you what they eat, human meat. Human left over scrap meats can mixed with mince meat. Or glued with meat glue. nothing goes to waste it’s all about profits.



Where on earth do you think all this meat comes from? 7.8 billion humans on this planet can not be sustained by animal meat only.



Human scraps are sold in 90% of fast food restaurants MacDs etc and normal restaurants, super markets and whole sale markets, it is sold just to get rid of the bodies. we are living in a place where these monsters live like vampires they need blood, guts, organs, fear and negative energy to survive.



⚠️ For more truth, raw knowledge, guidance and wisdom follow our telegram messenger group. ⚠️



https://t.me/darkuniverse09



This is the most vivid but clear video I have ever seen on this subject. I dont pretend to know anything about it other than what was written.. Human trafficking,cannabalism. I have seen more respect given to a cow carcass in a butcher store. I am only posting it because I see people are just not getting the urgency of my other videos..

This is End game people!