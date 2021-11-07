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10 Perth: Lone protestor saying NO to medical tyranny in WA, Nov 6. MVI_9075
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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90 views • November 07, 2021
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After several hundred of us gathered at Elizabeth Quay to protest at the excessively severe medical mandates imposed on a huge swathe of Western Australia’s workforce, coming into force later in November, I ‘marched’ alone with my placards along Perth CBD’S main streets, on the way to Perth Central train station. Premier Mark McGowan is the incredibly shrinking man – every day he grows smaller, and history will not be kind to him, unless he undertakes a massive about turn.
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current eventspoliticspremier mark mcgowaninalienable human rights
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