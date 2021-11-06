01 Perth Rally: Saying NO to medical tyranny in WA, Nov 6. MVI_9066

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c2628867-cc7a-4e80-917d-ca8365f2b50e
02 here: https://www.brighteon.com/60330045-65fb-4286-bae0-c3fd46500844
03 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b0dd679c-e0a3-4212-8aab-71ccbf89ddeb
04 here: https://www.brighteon.com/96e5dc9e-2bab-46cf-8729-f95c88487e17
05 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c248e94c-3c62-47d2-99fa-589d473dc656
06 here: https://www.brighteon.com/51db7131-96b0-4e4e-b165-f5cadb3d293c
07 here: https://www.brighteon.com/edc13ff9-b10c-498c-b845-1deb77d0f371
08 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7dd9dd3f-04b8-4bdf-b964-cd166b598427
09 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fa4809ca-3831-4bc8-80c9-5659385e7612
10 here:
11 here:
Several hundred of us gathered at Elizabeth Quay to protest at the excessively severe medical mandates imposed on a huge swathe of Western Australia’s workforce, coming into force later in November. Premier Mark McGowan is the incredibly shrinking man – every day he grows smaller, and history will not be kind to him, unless he undertakes a massive about turn.