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08 Perth Rally: Saying NO to medical tyranny in WA, Nov 6. MVI_9073
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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90 views • November 06, 2021
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Several hundred of us gathered at Elizabeth Quay to protest at the excessively severe medical mandates imposed on a huge swathe of Western Australia’s workforce, coming into force later in November. Premier Mark McGowan is the incredibly shrinking man – every day he grows smaller, and history will not be kind to him, unless he undertakes a massive about turn.
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current eventspoliticspremier mark mcgowaninalienable human rights
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