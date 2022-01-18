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What Happens in China Right Now? Satanic Nazi Fascism in Plain Sight [18.01.2022]
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142 views • January 18, 2022
Note: I've been a fan of Bruce Lee and China and the eastern martial arts since his movie in 1971 'The Big Boss' and have
trained various martial arts all my life... But what's going on in China right now is sick...
I made this video so if Songpinganq's twitter channel is deleted, we have a copy.
Millions of chinese people are living in Facistic Nazi KZ Covid Quarantine Camps now!
Fri, January 14, 2022, Video: Chinese COVID-19 patients confined to metal boxes in quarantine camps
https://news.yahoo.com/video-chinese-covid-19-patients-003833211.html
Songpinganq @songpinganq · 9. jan. 2022
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1480159499814010883
https://twitter.com/songpinganq
Introduce chinese telescopic covid quarantine camp cell from beijing
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1483057530834403342?s=20
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/media
The Real PlanDemic - Save The Children
Trailer: YT link: https://youtu.be/RkNYel8lHb0
Links for verification under all my videos.
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
https://www.brighteon.com/31d56629-aec6-4860-bbd9-af39fb0d04b1
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1091
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
https://www.brighteon.com/bb4c3393-5b20-4053-86f0-e976cb0db702
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1093
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
https://www.brighteon.com/e208a0f7-a118-4f05-8b64-56ca14b91763
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1111
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJfTMZiXJRMs/
https://www.brighteon.com/7ae2e8da-ce5d-467f-97be-6443611ed0dd
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1123
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Tong Li • Traditional Chinese Music •
3,075,368 views Aug 13, 2011
https://youtu.be/SoBc5_7tPQM
Beautiful Chinese Love Song
34,688 views Sep 19, 2017
https://youtu.be/d3yMEVOPDTg
Bruce Lee - The Big Boss fight scene / Ice Factory
9,523 views Mar 23, 2019
https://youtu.be/TlHv1HcSBaU
Source:
Uncensored KJ's What Happened? [13.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MOSwGAZklNKc/
trained various martial arts all my life... But what's going on in China right now is sick...
I made this video so if Songpinganq's twitter channel is deleted, we have a copy.
Millions of chinese people are living in Facistic Nazi KZ Covid Quarantine Camps now!
Fri, January 14, 2022, Video: Chinese COVID-19 patients confined to metal boxes in quarantine camps
https://news.yahoo.com/video-chinese-covid-19-patients-003833211.html
Songpinganq @songpinganq · 9. jan. 2022
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1480159499814010883
https://twitter.com/songpinganq
Introduce chinese telescopic covid quarantine camp cell from beijing
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1483057530834403342?s=20
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/media
The Real PlanDemic - Save The Children
Trailer: YT link: https://youtu.be/RkNYel8lHb0
Links for verification under all my videos.
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
https://www.brighteon.com/31d56629-aec6-4860-bbd9-af39fb0d04b1
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1091
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
https://www.brighteon.com/bb4c3393-5b20-4053-86f0-e976cb0db702
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1093
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
https://www.brighteon.com/e208a0f7-a118-4f05-8b64-56ca14b91763
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1111
Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJfTMZiXJRMs/
https://www.brighteon.com/7ae2e8da-ce5d-467f-97be-6443611ed0dd
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1123
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Tong Li • Traditional Chinese Music •
3,075,368 views Aug 13, 2011
https://youtu.be/SoBc5_7tPQM
Beautiful Chinese Love Song
34,688 views Sep 19, 2017
https://youtu.be/d3yMEVOPDTg
Bruce Lee - The Big Boss fight scene / Ice Factory
9,523 views Mar 23, 2019
https://youtu.be/TlHv1HcSBaU
Source:
Uncensored KJ's What Happened? [13.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MOSwGAZklNKc/
Keywords
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