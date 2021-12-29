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'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
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413 views • December 29, 2021
Do you like to eat meat?
After this video you know why babies and children disappear daily.
Doesnt Facebook think this 'Human Farming Project' is against the rules of 'Cannibalism'?
I couldn't find this page on FB...
Human Farming Project: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=human+farming+project+facebook&;t=h_&ia=web
1-800-HFP-MEAT: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=h_&ia=web
NFTFOH [Part 6: The Facebook Report]:
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/fzs3oa/nftfoh_part_6_the_facebook_report_facebook_doesnt/
https://www.unionpeace.org/time/horror-images-of-alleged-organ-farm-in-malaysia-thailand-border-shocks-social-media.html
--
April 15, 2020
Microsoft Just Pulled an Ad Featuring Marina Abramovic After Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists Accused Her of Satanism
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/microsoft-pulls-marina-abramovic-ad-satanism-1835337
--
1,842 views Nov 6, 2020
Exposing Truth - 167 subscribers
https://youtu.be/lKwI8KdEtag
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqcpClO8hUHDvX8K373-hmA
After this video you know why babies and children disappear daily.
Doesnt Facebook think this 'Human Farming Project' is against the rules of 'Cannibalism'?
I couldn't find this page on FB...
Human Farming Project: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=human+farming+project+facebook&;t=h_&ia=web
1-800-HFP-MEAT: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=h_&ia=web
NFTFOH [Part 6: The Facebook Report]:
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/fzs3oa/nftfoh_part_6_the_facebook_report_facebook_doesnt/
https://www.unionpeace.org/time/horror-images-of-alleged-organ-farm-in-malaysia-thailand-border-shocks-social-media.html
--
April 15, 2020
Microsoft Just Pulled an Ad Featuring Marina Abramovic After Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists Accused Her of Satanism
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/microsoft-pulls-marina-abramovic-ad-satanism-1835337
--
1,842 views Nov 6, 2020
Exposing Truth - 167 subscribers
https://youtu.be/lKwI8KdEtag
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqcpClO8hUHDvX8K373-hmA
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