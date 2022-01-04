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'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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163 views • January 04, 2022
Do YOU eat Meat? - There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Did you think Cannibalism and Spirit Cooking is just faked?
'Human Farming Projec' Otherwise Known as Cannibalism or Spirit Cooking Exposed.

'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/

'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/

Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/

Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/

Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/

Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/

The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/

Time to Wake Up, There's Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/

The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
--
George has been gone for over 10 years now and his words here describe our situation perfectly. Wish there were more like you brother...RIP
“It’s called the American dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.” G. Carlin
George Carlin May 12, 1937 - June 22, 2008
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Carlin
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0137506/
https://georgecarlin.com/

Oprah Winfrey Connection To Sex Trafficking - Connected To Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, John Of God, etc etc...
For More News Visit: https://themillennialbridge.com/ (Dead link)
Go to -> https://www.tmbfiles.com/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/submission-%f0%9f%92%80-who-else-got-these-pics-of-evil-puppets-handing-out-pizzas-vid-kekouttahere/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/excuse-me-maxwells-family-was-passing-out-pizza/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/tag/human-trafficking/
December 27, 2021 https://www.tmbfiles.com/spokane-man-kills-daughters-boyfriend-for-selling-her-into-sex-trafficking-ring/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/tag/donald-trump/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/the-clinton-family/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/the-biden-family/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/tag/barack-obama/
https://www.tmbfiles.com/no-babe-listen-he-was-an-agent-of-obama-all-along-youve-got-to-understand-how-deep-this-game-is-played-flynn-was-never-one-of-ours/

Next 'Human Farming Project' Part 4 (Finale - Wake The Fuck up People)

George Carlin - The big club
813,611 views May 5, 2014
Gábor Hényel - 24.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cKUaqFzZLxU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOCbIs__9yRdQZglWxbzLaA

Der Freie - Freier_Mann - 5027 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ShTqtlfGVZPL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freier_mann/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy