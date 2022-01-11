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Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
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592 views • January 11, 2022
Do you eat 'Meat'?
Did you think Cannibalism and Spirit Cooking is just antother fake 'Conspirations Theory'?
To understand this video you have to see these videos described below first.
Research 1-800-HFP-MEAT
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=h_&ia=web
https://metager.org/meta/meta.ger3?eingabe=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;focus=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=web
https://swisscows.com/web?query=1-800-HFP-MEAT%20
https://www.lukol.com/s.php?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT+#gsc.tab=0&;gsc.q=1-800-HFP-MEAT%20&gsc.page=1
HUMAN MEAT FOUND IN MCDONALD'S MEAT FACTORY - McDonald's Exposed For Using *Human Meat*!
https://sungod64.wordpress.com/2017/02/09/mcdonalds-exposed-for-using-human-meat/
https://www.reddit.com/r/facepalm/comments/2hhiqa/human_meat_found_in_mcdonalds_meat_factory/
webguerrillero agosto 16,2014
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=webguerrillero+agosto+16%2C2014&;t=h_&ia=web
https://me.me/i/human-meat-found-in-mcdonalds-meat-factory-webguerrillero-agosto-16-6535973
Human Meat Found in McDonald's Meat Factory? Again! May 10, 2020
137,468 views May 10, 2020
You Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pkVkDT-wmM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kwrStH2yWv1SIp59x1J7Q
fbi agent lloyd harrison for huzler
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fbi+agent+lloyd+harrison+for+huzler&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fbi+agent+lloyd+harrison+for+huzler&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
FBI finds remains from many human bodies.
152,225 views Dec 13, 2013
WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7
563K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gA75YDVXJqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6HyKpYWmX4zsy6_bJZIK7A
In Oklahoma City, Health department inspectors have allegedly found human meat and horse meat in the freezer of a McDonald's meat factory.
As well as having recovered several trucks loaded with human and horse meat.The destination of these trucks was to McDonald's restaurants and hotels where we enjoy burgers and other fast food items.
As per trusted sources, after inspecting factories and restaurants across the United States of America, the health department has found human meat in 90% of all locations. Horse meat totalling 65% at these locations.
A statement by FBI agent Lloyd Harrison told Huzler "The worst part is that it's child meat". The body parts were found across the US factories and were deemed too small to be adult body parts.
We do not say to not use McDonald's fast food products made with meat, but on the other hand, McDonald's customers want answers. FJ Walker makes and produces the packaging, cups, straws etc for McDonalds, the Walker family is now called the Bush family.
Human Farming Project: Pure Evil - World must know - Child Organ Harvesting - Hell on earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgjfgkOAqPyo/
Human Farming Project: Forced Organ Harvesting from Falun Gong Practitioners in China [22.02.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzje2kBwlpP6/
Final video Source: Russianvids + dawtesla3
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Russianvids
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=dawtesla3
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=54K4BGA1M2S8
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Did you think Cannibalism and Spirit Cooking is just antother fake 'Conspirations Theory'?
To understand this video you have to see these videos described below first.
Research 1-800-HFP-MEAT
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=h_&ia=web
https://metager.org/meta/meta.ger3?eingabe=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;focus=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT&;t=web
https://swisscows.com/web?query=1-800-HFP-MEAT%20
https://www.lukol.com/s.php?q=1-800-HFP-MEAT+#gsc.tab=0&;gsc.q=1-800-HFP-MEAT%20&gsc.page=1
HUMAN MEAT FOUND IN MCDONALD'S MEAT FACTORY - McDonald's Exposed For Using *Human Meat*!
https://sungod64.wordpress.com/2017/02/09/mcdonalds-exposed-for-using-human-meat/
https://www.reddit.com/r/facepalm/comments/2hhiqa/human_meat_found_in_mcdonalds_meat_factory/
webguerrillero agosto 16,2014
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=webguerrillero+agosto+16%2C2014&;t=h_&ia=web
https://me.me/i/human-meat-found-in-mcdonalds-meat-factory-webguerrillero-agosto-16-6535973
Human Meat Found in McDonald's Meat Factory? Again! May 10, 2020
137,468 views May 10, 2020
You Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pkVkDT-wmM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4kwrStH2yWv1SIp59x1J7Q
fbi agent lloyd harrison for huzler
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fbi+agent+lloyd+harrison+for+huzler&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fbi+agent+lloyd+harrison+for+huzler&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos
FBI finds remains from many human bodies.
152,225 views Dec 13, 2013
WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7
563K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gA75YDVXJqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6HyKpYWmX4zsy6_bJZIK7A
In Oklahoma City, Health department inspectors have allegedly found human meat and horse meat in the freezer of a McDonald's meat factory.
As well as having recovered several trucks loaded with human and horse meat.The destination of these trucks was to McDonald's restaurants and hotels where we enjoy burgers and other fast food items.
As per trusted sources, after inspecting factories and restaurants across the United States of America, the health department has found human meat in 90% of all locations. Horse meat totalling 65% at these locations.
A statement by FBI agent Lloyd Harrison told Huzler "The worst part is that it's child meat". The body parts were found across the US factories and were deemed too small to be adult body parts.
We do not say to not use McDonald's fast food products made with meat, but on the other hand, McDonald's customers want answers. FJ Walker makes and produces the packaging, cups, straws etc for McDonalds, the Walker family is now called the Bush family.
Human Farming Project: Pure Evil - World must know - Child Organ Harvesting - Hell on earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgjfgkOAqPyo/
Human Farming Project: Forced Organ Harvesting from Falun Gong Practitioners in China [22.02.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzje2kBwlpP6/
Final video Source: Russianvids + dawtesla3
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Russianvids
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=dawtesla3
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=54K4BGA1M2S8
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Keywords
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