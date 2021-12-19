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CHILD HAS HEART ATTACK IN CLASS
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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426 views • December 19, 2021
The Truth About The Criminals At The Top! - https://www.brighteon.com/fa438098-4edc-4f41-a881-5aed60ede47f

THE LYING JEWS CONTROL EVERYTHING FROM BANKS TO WARS - PHARMACIST BUSTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e381a2fa-c568-4f02-8892-e7a915a6af33

THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS "MILD MYOCARDITIS" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/i3smLQ5JK6Cv/

36 hours after the covid shot - https://www.brighteon.com/c9e92a72-9023-48f4-876e-6f7d51a0d646

Newsbreak 138 | Graphene ribbons, nano networks, EMF effects & true cause of disease with Dr. Young - https://www.brighteon.com/4c569afb-a468-4160-8a50-38acbd19b9af

5G IS LINKED TO COVID ILNESS SYMPTOMS - https://www.brighteon.com/23f2ea06-3c89-4970-abb3-2147290a0e7f

YOUNG HEARTS - https://www.brighteon.com/5c5197de-ff1f-4c74-95b1-281c9ff2e47a

ITS ALL ABOUT YOUR DNA - PYZER ISREAL - https://www.brighteon.com/ae099371-9a0c-4c45-87e0-4061ca81ed04

1 JAB = 40 TRILLION MESSENGER MRNA MOLECULES 75% TRAVELS TO BLOOD DESTRUCTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/eUZlhMkYG1R7/

EU MEP SUMS IT UP NICELY - https://www.brighteon.com/c772c879-07b6-4e42-8d2f-d5891d784773

ITS OVER WE ARE COMING! - https://www.brighteon.com/487ae0a7-e8f2-47c3-b62e-6a78b6102531

END ALL JABS WORLDWIDE NOW! - THEY DONT KEEP YOU SAFE AND THEY HAVE 0% EFICICY.YOU HAVE ALL BEING TRICKED BY BIG PHARMA GANGSTERS!
Casey Hodgkinson: 23-Year-Old Suffers Life-Altering Injuries After Receiving The Poison, Heartbroken Mother Speaks Out! - https://www.brighteon.com/1fcf983c-9f6d-4aaa-8c70-863ee7194450

Dr. Anthony Fascist Busted!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/7a330d60-d23f-45d4-8661-09a6d6896dce

PARENTS YOU BETTER WAKE UP TO THE DANGERS OF THE MRNA SHOT - https://www.brighteon.com/0f7f9b9c-1a70-4146-a11d-5cd7c29afbe3

THE PAUL IS DEAD VIDEO - https://www.brighteon.com/51f578a9-208f-4f8d-8d25-85bb65a1fd0e

IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE GENOCIDE... https://brandnewtube.com/watch/it-039-s-beginning-to-look-a-lot-like-genocide_sNvvRSx39UwMSo8.html -
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