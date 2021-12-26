THE LYING JEWS CONTROL EVERYTHING FROM BANKS TO WARS - PHARMACIST BUSTED

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Not a Popular Topic with many but a topic non the less that should be addressed.
Pharmacist Busted when she asked to see the Vaccine insert.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdBp7BqcYIc
MUSIC:
Living in a Ghost Town - The Rolling Stones
Mirrored - wil paranormal