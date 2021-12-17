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In 1996, Pfizer prescribed an experimental drug in clinical trials to 200 children in Nigeria, without informing parents that their children were the subjects of the experiment. 11 children died
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31 views • December 17, 2021
In 1996, Pfizer prescribed an experimental drug in clinical trials to 200 children in Nigeria, without informing parents that their children were the subjects of the experiment. 11 children died, many others suffered from side effects
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