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36 HOURS AFTER TAKING THE FIRST PFIZER SHOT
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826 views • December 18, 2021
If your vaxxed and you know it stomp your feet!
If your vaxxed and you know it stomp your feet!
If you vaxxed and you know it shake and really show it...
Probably will be a new song for school children soon in this stupid world we are stuck in. More videos that might make you stomp and shake:
Find out how much your doctor or hospital is being paid by big pharma here is how to do it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsvoKvl7MX5p/
If your vaxxed and you know it stomp your feet!
If you vaxxed and you know it shake and really show it...
Probably will be a new song for school children soon in this stupid world we are stuck in. More videos that might make you stomp and shake:
Find out how much your doctor or hospital is being paid by big pharma here is how to do it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsvoKvl7MX5p/
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