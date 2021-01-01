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Called_Everyday_about_Nonconsentual_NanoImplant_James_Giordano
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48 views • January 01, 2021
Called_Everyday_about_Nonconsentual_NanoImplant_James_Giordano
FOUND ON MASKS & SWABS: SMART DUST/ NANOTECH/ MOVING BLACK STRANDS/ PARASITES? MIND CONTROL/ MKULTRA/ TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
Are you ready to speak up TIs?!!!!! Advance the line now!!!!!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DujEYl657Xh
FOUND ON MASKS & SWABS: NanoTech Brain Implants - Global Arms Race - Mind Control - Brain Computer NeuroInterface Sciences Over Populations
https://www.brighteon.com/24ba5d04-8834-4b6c-9527-26fe7b13ac96
RE Neuro Weapons Mind ControlMark Of The Beast Technology -Targetted Individuals
https://www.brighteon.com/82ca7b7e-a544-4ce2-ada9-fd578eba96b8
Epoch Times: Audio: Victims of China’s Electromagnetic Mind Control Technology Provide Testimonies, Seek Help
https://epochtimes.today/victims-of-chinas-electromagnetic-mind-control-technology-provide-testimonies-seek-help
NTD - Covers Chinese Mind Control against Whistleblowers - Voice to skull
https://www.brighteon.com/0ee14556-fd9c-4f87-845b-401e97b02ced
China general confirms mind control program
https://www.brighteon.com/5364ed74-2231-4b0b-a48d-ecb62b129f23
Bloody Mind Control (Please share and seek help for them)
Electronic Mind Control and Microwave Torture:
We pray for peace and compassion
https://bloodymindcontrol.webs.com/
Chinese Article:
http://beijingspring.com/bj2/2010/420/915201943643.htm
voice of god weapon guinea pigs information and quotes - please share
https://www.brighteon.com/9e1c0e80-f7c8-4727-9848-1d0023bf4d94
What On Earth Is The Voice Of GOD Weaponry
https://www.brighteon.com/0dbf5523-e856-4ab1-a0bf-109ee9a8f23d
AI Victim - NeuraLink Approaches Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/234c0468-b198-479c-a780-d404744e2258
Vaxxed from Cover Up to Catastrophe
https://www.brighteon.com/b55abf78-e039-442b-bd6d-15f760a03d53
Called_Everyday_about_Nonconsentual_NanoImplant_James_Giordano
https://www.brighteon.com/8f0dedb7-e15d-4fb6-a095-ad5c528a35e3
Neuro Science - Bench to Battlefield - To COVID19!?!?
https://www.brighteon.com/158f4042-b702-49c9-8179-824fa07987d8
SILENT CRY: THE DARKER SIDE OF TRAFFICKING with Josh Peck | CT Radio Ep. 81
https://www.brighteon.com/418e0337-d767-4998-a84e-c1f0cbb356f5
McInerney_And_Wiebe_Call_WWIII_Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/b63f66cc-b0f9-4fbb-a366-a2430e224676
Isaac Kappy - Brackets [Q] and Jackets [Stray] - Epstein Island Edition - Lin Wood - Lizard Squad
https://www.brighteon.com/9cb8d1f6-bf5e-4f49-bbce-bc0622d80803
What is Falun Gong and Why is it Persecuted China Uncensored
https://www.brighteon.com/fcf590ee-9f23-4bb7-827c-86a7cf9aca3f
Would you let someone take advantage of your neighbors brain?
What about an abundance of human brains?!?!?!? WTF Science Faith?
"China joined the Human Brain Project in 2001, and the leading Chinese scientists in this project openly claimed that they needed to make the best use of a special advantage in China, that is, its large population has an abundance of human brains."
Dr. James Giordano said the same thing, that unless we data mine over the large population Asia will surpass us in the sky rocketing neuro interface sciences. (In His Loma Linda NeuroEvangelist speech - "Brain Science from Bench to Battlefield The Realities – and Risks – of Neuroweapons CGSR Seminar")
Isaiah 54:17
"No weapon that is formed against you will prosper;
And every tongue that [l]accuses you in judgment you will condemn.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
And their vindication is from Me,” declares the Lord."
Watch this movie! https://www.isaiah5417.net/
The voice of god weapon is real!
The Mark of the Beast is real: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwtTw1ROZVU
There is no excuse to connect the human brain to the internet while 80% of humanity is near extreme poverty (except to take their land for your comforts, non-free markets and finance!)
FOUND ON MASKS & SWABS: SMART DUST/ NANOTECH/ MOVING BLACK STRANDS/ PARASITES? MIND CONTROL/ MKULTRA/ TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
Are you ready to speak up TIs?!!!!! Advance the line now!!!!!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DujEYl657Xh
FOUND ON MASKS & SWABS: NanoTech Brain Implants - Global Arms Race - Mind Control - Brain Computer NeuroInterface Sciences Over Populations
https://www.brighteon.com/24ba5d04-8834-4b6c-9527-26fe7b13ac96
RE Neuro Weapons Mind ControlMark Of The Beast Technology -Targetted Individuals
https://www.brighteon.com/82ca7b7e-a544-4ce2-ada9-fd578eba96b8
Epoch Times: Audio: Victims of China’s Electromagnetic Mind Control Technology Provide Testimonies, Seek Help
https://epochtimes.today/victims-of-chinas-electromagnetic-mind-control-technology-provide-testimonies-seek-help
NTD - Covers Chinese Mind Control against Whistleblowers - Voice to skull
https://www.brighteon.com/0ee14556-fd9c-4f87-845b-401e97b02ced
China general confirms mind control program
https://www.brighteon.com/5364ed74-2231-4b0b-a48d-ecb62b129f23
Bloody Mind Control (Please share and seek help for them)
Electronic Mind Control and Microwave Torture:
We pray for peace and compassion
https://bloodymindcontrol.webs.com/
Chinese Article:
http://beijingspring.com/bj2/2010/420/915201943643.htm
voice of god weapon guinea pigs information and quotes - please share
https://www.brighteon.com/9e1c0e80-f7c8-4727-9848-1d0023bf4d94
What On Earth Is The Voice Of GOD Weaponry
https://www.brighteon.com/0dbf5523-e856-4ab1-a0bf-109ee9a8f23d
AI Victim - NeuraLink Approaches Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/234c0468-b198-479c-a780-d404744e2258
Vaxxed from Cover Up to Catastrophe
https://www.brighteon.com/b55abf78-e039-442b-bd6d-15f760a03d53
Called_Everyday_about_Nonconsentual_NanoImplant_James_Giordano
https://www.brighteon.com/8f0dedb7-e15d-4fb6-a095-ad5c528a35e3
Neuro Science - Bench to Battlefield - To COVID19!?!?
https://www.brighteon.com/158f4042-b702-49c9-8179-824fa07987d8
SILENT CRY: THE DARKER SIDE OF TRAFFICKING with Josh Peck | CT Radio Ep. 81
https://www.brighteon.com/418e0337-d767-4998-a84e-c1f0cbb356f5
McInerney_And_Wiebe_Call_WWIII_Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/b63f66cc-b0f9-4fbb-a366-a2430e224676
Isaac Kappy - Brackets [Q] and Jackets [Stray] - Epstein Island Edition - Lin Wood - Lizard Squad
https://www.brighteon.com/9cb8d1f6-bf5e-4f49-bbce-bc0622d80803
What is Falun Gong and Why is it Persecuted China Uncensored
https://www.brighteon.com/fcf590ee-9f23-4bb7-827c-86a7cf9aca3f
Would you let someone take advantage of your neighbors brain?
What about an abundance of human brains?!?!?!? WTF Science Faith?
"China joined the Human Brain Project in 2001, and the leading Chinese scientists in this project openly claimed that they needed to make the best use of a special advantage in China, that is, its large population has an abundance of human brains."
Dr. James Giordano said the same thing, that unless we data mine over the large population Asia will surpass us in the sky rocketing neuro interface sciences. (In His Loma Linda NeuroEvangelist speech - "Brain Science from Bench to Battlefield The Realities – and Risks – of Neuroweapons CGSR Seminar")
Isaiah 54:17
"No weapon that is formed against you will prosper;
And every tongue that [l]accuses you in judgment you will condemn.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
And their vindication is from Me,” declares the Lord."
Watch this movie! https://www.isaiah5417.net/
The voice of god weapon is real!
The Mark of the Beast is real: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwtTw1ROZVU
There is no excuse to connect the human brain to the internet while 80% of humanity is near extreme poverty (except to take their land for your comforts, non-free markets and finance!)
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