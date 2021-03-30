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NTD - Covers Chinese Mind Control against Whistleblowers - Voice to skull
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689 views • March 30, 2021
Voice of god weapon is real!!! Look at Gulf War, David Koresh, and more!
NTD China in Focus originally aired on September 14, 2020 coverage includes V2k or voice to skull torture referred to as electronic harassment and mindcontrol.
NTD's website link (full):
https://mb.ntd.com/china-in-focus-sep...
NTD's Facebook link (clip):
https://www.facebook.com/NTDChinainFo...
NTD's YouTube link (full):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fZ7S...
#V2K #RNM #RemoteNeuralMonitoring #NoTouchTorture #Mindcontrol #TargetedIndividuals #Torture #Psychotronics #Possession #DEW #DirectedEnergyWeapon #RFeffect #FreyEffect #MicrowaveAuditoryEffect #FFR #FrequencyFollowingResponse #Neuroweapon #WMD #WeaponOfMassDestruction #MindReading #Surveillance #MassSurveillance #HumanRights #CovertTorture #HAARP #Telepathy #SyntheticTelepathy
NTD China in Focus originally aired on September 14, 2020 coverage includes V2k or voice to skull torture referred to as electronic harassment and mindcontrol.
NTD's website link (full):
https://mb.ntd.com/china-in-focus-sep...
NTD's Facebook link (clip):
https://www.facebook.com/NTDChinainFo...
NTD's YouTube link (full):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fZ7S...
#V2K #RNM #RemoteNeuralMonitoring #NoTouchTorture #Mindcontrol #TargetedIndividuals #Torture #Psychotronics #Possession #DEW #DirectedEnergyWeapon #RFeffect #FreyEffect #MicrowaveAuditoryEffect #FFR #FrequencyFollowingResponse #Neuroweapon #WMD #WeaponOfMassDestruction #MindReading #Surveillance #MassSurveillance #HumanRights #CovertTorture #HAARP #Telepathy #SyntheticTelepathy
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