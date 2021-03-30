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Neuro Science - Bench to Battlefield - To COVID19!?!?
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120 views • March 30, 2021
FOUND ON MASKS & SWABS: MOVING BLACK STRANDS/ PARASITES? WHAT THE HECK ARE THEY
Are you ready to speak up TIs?!!!!! Advance the line now!!!!!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DujEYl657Xh
China general confirms mind control program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfhniJUamNY
Post Shared (w/ source article in Chinese & English Translation)
Victims of China’s Electromagnetic Mind Control Technology Provide Testimonies, Seek Help
https://epochtimes.today/victims-of-chinas-electromagnetic-mind-control-technology-provide-testimonies-seek-help
http://beijingspring.com/bj2/2010/420/915201943643.htm
Are you ready to speak up TIs?!!!!! Advance the line now!!!!!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DujEYl657Xh
China general confirms mind control program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfhniJUamNY
Post Shared (w/ source article in Chinese & English Translation)
Victims of China’s Electromagnetic Mind Control Technology Provide Testimonies, Seek Help
https://epochtimes.today/victims-of-chinas-electromagnetic-mind-control-technology-provide-testimonies-seek-help
http://beijingspring.com/bj2/2010/420/915201943643.htm
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