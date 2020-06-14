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THE 1ST GAY PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. WAS BARACK OBAMA AND TRANSGENDER FIRST LADY BIG MIKE (VIDEO)
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820 views • June 14, 2020
Truthers have ALWAYS known this Truth, but for the Sheeple, this Truth is simply part of The Great Awakening. Enjoy the video, it includes all the leaks and bleeps that occurred uncovering and outing this Truth. I will also throw in that Barack Obama was in fact born in Kenya, Africa, not Hawaii, USA, and was NEVER the LEGAL PRESIDENT of the USA. He went to college in the USA on a Foreign Exchange Student Scholarship and used the name Barry Soetoro during those years. That was the reason his educational records and his birth certificate were heavily guarded, and that people were killed for digging into his records. Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopo County, AZ proved his Hawaii Birth Certificate was Fake. Then the Deep State murdered LORETTA FUDDY, who was the Hawaii Health Director that Approved a Fake Birth Certificate to be made for Obama. They killed her to make sure she can never be called into court to be forced to testify. I couldn't care less he was not American born, or that he was a closet gay pretending to be straight, or that Michelle was in fact Micheal, ONLY that they COMPLETELY LIED about these things. The LGBTQP Rainbow Movement is part of the Illuminati's New World Order Agenda. Truth is the Truth, and Truth is the New Hate Speech!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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THE 1ST GAY PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. WAS BARACK OBAMA AND TRANSGENDER FIRST LADY BIG MIKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8eeed7e8-8edf-46d5-9a71-06be9f0ebdfb
WHO IS MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON? ANSWER: MICHELLE OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c330af43-6831-4d7e-b25c-49d5afcec12c
MEET THE PARENTS OF MALIA AND SASHA OBAMA: ADOPTED OR BORROWED? (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/739b24e6-1c43-4674-a78b-d6f4e781d7b4
JOAN RIVERS MURDERED FOR BEING THE FIRST TO DISCLOSE BARACK AS GAY AND MICHELLE AS TRANSGENDER [2014] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c2a5ba4b-fce1-48bf-b2e3-a75761343b84
I AM THE FIRST SITTING US PRESIDENT TO COME 'FROM' KENYA - BARRACK OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f4b5e-6546-4aca-89cd-d93408f1a041
MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PROVES OBAMA'S HAWAII BIRTH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/742cd734-1e25-44b4-9c1e-44b28d1f3826
HAWAII'S HEALTH DIRECTOR THAT RELEASED OBAMA'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE, DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f0c9cc9-69e5-458c-81fb-6f4f22b8e873
Why Do So Many People Believe Michelle Obama is a Biological Man? Malik Obama Tweeted That As Well (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Michelle Obama says: “malia and sasha are not my children, because i am transsexual” (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE 1ST GAY PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. WAS BARACK OBAMA AND TRANSGENDER FIRST LADY BIG MIKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8eeed7e8-8edf-46d5-9a71-06be9f0ebdfb
WHO IS MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON? ANSWER: MICHELLE OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c330af43-6831-4d7e-b25c-49d5afcec12c
MEET THE PARENTS OF MALIA AND SASHA OBAMA: ADOPTED OR BORROWED? (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/739b24e6-1c43-4674-a78b-d6f4e781d7b4
JOAN RIVERS MURDERED FOR BEING THE FIRST TO DISCLOSE BARACK AS GAY AND MICHELLE AS TRANSGENDER [2014] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c2a5ba4b-fce1-48bf-b2e3-a75761343b84
I AM THE FIRST SITTING US PRESIDENT TO COME 'FROM' KENYA - BARRACK OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f4b5e-6546-4aca-89cd-d93408f1a041
MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PROVES OBAMA'S HAWAII BIRTH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/742cd734-1e25-44b4-9c1e-44b28d1f3826
HAWAII'S HEALTH DIRECTOR THAT RELEASED OBAMA'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE, DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f0c9cc9-69e5-458c-81fb-6f4f22b8e873
Why Do So Many People Believe Michelle Obama is a Biological Man? Malik Obama Tweeted That As Well (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Michelle Obama says: “malia and sasha are not my children, because i am transsexual” (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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