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MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PROVES OBAMA'S HAWAII BIRTH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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35 views • September 01, 2020
On the day of Obama's inauguration in 2009, it was leaked by an Obama family member that Barrack was born in Kenya, Africa. In 2011, Obama's own brother Malik is the one that shared Obama's original birth certificate from Kenya, Africa. The FBI have KNOWN THIS TRUTH since at least 2009, and they covered it up, even though the laws of the USA require anyone seeking President to be a natural born citizen. The fact is that every law and executive order he ever signed while holding the office of US President is actually NULL AND VOID, and his 8 year's of paycheck and all his retirement paychecks since leaving office would become FELONY FRAUDS, so that is why they KEEP COVERING THIS TRUTH UP, and likely ALWAYS WILL.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

THE 1ST GAY PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. WAS BARACK OBAMA AND TRANSGENDER FIRST LADY BIG MIKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8eeed7e8-8edf-46d5-9a71-06be9f0ebdfb

WHO IS MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON? ANSWER: MICHELLE OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c330af43-6831-4d7e-b25c-49d5afcec12c

MEET THE PARENTS OF MALIA AND SASHA OBAMA: ADOPTED OR BORROWED? (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/739b24e6-1c43-4674-a78b-d6f4e781d7b4

JOAN RIVERS MURDERED FOR BEING THE FIRST TO DISCLOSE BARACK AS GAY AND MICHELLE AS TRANSGENDER [2014] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c2a5ba4b-fce1-48bf-b2e3-a75761343b84

I AM THE FIRST SITTING US PRESIDENT TO COME 'FROM' KENYA - BARRACK OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f4b5e-6546-4aca-89cd-d93408f1a041

MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PROVES OBAMA'S HAWAII BIRTH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/742cd734-1e25-44b4-9c1e-44b28d1f3826

HAWAII'S HEALTH DIRECTOR THAT RELEASED OBAMA'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE, DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f0c9cc9-69e5-458c-81fb-6f4f22b8e873

Why Do So Many People Believe Michelle Obama is a Biological Man? Malik Obama Tweeted That As Well (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html

Michelle Obama says: “malia and sasha are not my children, because i am transsexual” (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
born in kenya1st gay presidentobama family scam1st transgender first lady
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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