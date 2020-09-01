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HAWAII'S HEALTH DIRECTOR THAT RELEASED OBAMA'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE, LORETTA FUDDY, DIES IN PLANE CRASH (VIDEO)
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160 views • September 01, 2020
LORETTA FUNDY was Hawaii's Health Director that was responsible for the release and certification of a Certified Copy of Obama's Birth Certificate. Due to much evidence that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, Africa, the state of Hawaii was tasked with releasing a Certified Copy of his supposed Hawaii Birth Certificate. You can bet the elites that put Obama in office, and had Loretta Fuddy sign and certify his FAKE Hawaii Birth Certificate, simply murdered her to keep her forever quiet. The Bush's, the Clinton's, and elites that created Obama are well known for illegal activities, and tying up loose ends. It was way too risky to have Loretta Fundy alive and well since LOOSE LIPS SINK SHIPS. What if the Congress or Senate subpoenaed her to testify, and she were to develop morals and tell the truth under oath? - THE ELITES COULD NOT TAKE THAT CHANCE!
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MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PROVES OBAMA'S HAWAII BIRTH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z2tWQ3CCOoee/
HAWAII'S HEALTH DIRECTOR THAT RELEASED OBAMA'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE, DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f0c9cc9-69e5-458c-81fb-6f4f22b8e873
Why Do So Many People Believe Michelle Obama is a Biological Man? Malik Obama Tweeted That As Well (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Michelle Obama says: “malia and sasha are not my children, because i am transsexual” (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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THE 1ST GAY PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. WAS BARACK OBAMA AND TRANSGENDER FIRST LADY BIG MIKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F4HHyteXDJoS/
WHO IS MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON? ANSWER: MICHELLE OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IsdjeyJJvB4/
MEET THE PARENTS OF MALIA AND SASHA OBAMA: ADOPTED OR BORROWED? (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UHhcX0ESW5oJ/
JOAN RIVERS MURDERED FOR BEING THE FIRST TO DISCLOSE BARACK AS GAY AND MICHELLE AS TRANSGENDER [2014] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HPsFKYRBHAcP/
I AM THE FIRST SITTING US PRESIDENT TO COME 'FROM' KENYA - BARRACK OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0D2To00h7a6i/
MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PROVES OBAMA'S HAWAII BIRTH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z2tWQ3CCOoee/
HAWAII'S HEALTH DIRECTOR THAT RELEASED OBAMA'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE, DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f0c9cc9-69e5-458c-81fb-6f4f22b8e873
Why Do So Many People Believe Michelle Obama is a Biological Man? Malik Obama Tweeted That As Well (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Michelle Obama says: “malia and sasha are not my children, because i am transsexual” (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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