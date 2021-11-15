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Misery Index: Americans Feeling Pinch, Un-Vaxxed Given "Diagnostic ICD 10 Code," CRT Thug Has 1,000 soldiers Ready, Treating Lyme Disease, Hyperinflation Has Begun, Aussie Suffering: 10.15.2021
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1093 views • November 15, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Misery Index: Average Americans Feel the Pinch of the Biden Economy
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/gwendolynsims/2021/11/14/misery-index-average-americans-feel-the-pinch-of-the-biden-economy-n1532815
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Un-Vaxed Given Their Own "Diagnostic Code:" ICD 10 Code: Z28.20
Submitted by Sandy
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/un-vaxed-given-their-own-diagnostic-code-icd-10-code-z28-20
Related: 2022 ICD-10-CM/PCS Medical Coding Reference
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29/Z28-
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29
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CRT supporter allegedly threatens parents, says he's got '1,000 soldiers ready to go ... locked and loaded'
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://youtu.be/UuV5NtCD3t4
https://www.theblaze.com/news/crt-supporter-allegedly-threatens-parents-1000-soldiers-locked-and-loaded
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Treating Lyme Disease
Written by Melanie and Terral
November 15, 2021
Hi Melanie:
Thank you for writing.
On Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM Melanie:
Could you explain the treatment for Lyme's disease with nano-silver? A friend of mines daughter is suffering from Lyme's disease. She is 10 years old and has fatigue, headaches and neck pain. Unfortunately, they didn't find out what was causing her problems for months and thus didn't start antibiotics in time.
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HYPERINFLATION has begun... GOLD and SILVER now the best protection against the collapsing dollar
Submitted by Terral
November 13, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/e55e7c38-7665-4038-9047-e9a426a0b94c
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Official SOS from Australia
Submitted by Terral
November 13, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/caec8e37-253f-4d00-8694-6f3cc4d8d024
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Misery Index: Average Americans Feel the Pinch of the Biden Economy
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/gwendolynsims/2021/11/14/misery-index-average-americans-feel-the-pinch-of-the-biden-economy-n1532815
--
Un-Vaxed Given Their Own "Diagnostic Code:" ICD 10 Code: Z28.20
Submitted by Sandy
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/un-vaxed-given-their-own-diagnostic-code-icd-10-code-z28-20
Related: 2022 ICD-10-CM/PCS Medical Coding Reference
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29/Z28-
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/Z00-Z99/Z20-Z29
--
CRT supporter allegedly threatens parents, says he's got '1,000 soldiers ready to go ... locked and loaded'
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://youtu.be/UuV5NtCD3t4
https://www.theblaze.com/news/crt-supporter-allegedly-threatens-parents-1000-soldiers-locked-and-loaded
--
Treating Lyme Disease
Written by Melanie and Terral
November 15, 2021
Hi Melanie:
Thank you for writing.
On Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM Melanie:
Could you explain the treatment for Lyme's disease with nano-silver? A friend of mines daughter is suffering from Lyme's disease. She is 10 years old and has fatigue, headaches and neck pain. Unfortunately, they didn't find out what was causing her problems for months and thus didn't start antibiotics in time.
--
HYPERINFLATION has begun... GOLD and SILVER now the best protection against the collapsing dollar
Submitted by Terral
November 13, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/e55e7c38-7665-4038-9047-e9a426a0b94c
--
Official SOS from Australia
Submitted by Terral
November 13, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/caec8e37-253f-4d00-8694-6f3cc4d8d024
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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