Official SOS from Australia

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OUR HUMAN RIGHTS ARE GONE.
Please, international friends...hear our cries for help and apply economic and political pressure on our leaders to change the destructive path we are on.
Provide a way for citizens who no longer feel safe here to come home. Offer a certain number of Australians asylum, many of us need it!
Further information - https://www.reignitedemocracyaustrali...
#SOSfromAustralia