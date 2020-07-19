Matthew 16:13 When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?14 And they said, Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets.15 He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am?16 And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.17 And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven.Think about it, God did not give this amazing Revelation to the religious leaders. God knew they were hypocrites, highly corrupt, and evil. For sure they appeared pious with long public prayers and crowd pleasing Sermons but God could see through their wicked hearts. Can you imagine that to a fisherman, God revealed this mind blowing secret! To Peter, a guy who (quoting the Book of Acts) was "unlearned and ignorant" and on top of all: he smelled fish all day long!After many years in the fishing Business, all Peter had previously been thinking about is how to catch more fish, repair his nets and boats. Allof a sudden this plain, simple, hardworking and uneducated man who lacked of any form of sophistication, received directly from God a sublime Revelation. He has been able to answer a question that all the Doctors of the Law combined could have not answered.We are presently experiencing the same situation in the Churches. There are plenty of Ministers, Preachers and Pastors with all sorts of degrees from renown and prestigious Theological Schools and yet God is not speaking to them. There is no need to go through all the details and reasons why Godhas turned His Back on them. Simply be aware that for many and many years this Ad has been running in the Newspapers of Heaven: God is looking for Men and Women for Fellowship. Requirements: no Education necessary, must be willingto read the Bible and follow Christ.Psalm 25:9The meek will he guide in judgment: and the meek will he teach his way.Psalm 149:4For the Lord taketh pleasure in his people: he will beautify the meek with salvation.Isaiah 29:19The meek also shall increase their joy in the Lord, and the poor among men shall rejoice in the Holy One of Israel.Zephaniah 2:3Seek ye the Lord, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the Lord's anger.Psalm 147:6The Lord lifteth up the meek: he casteth the wicked down to the ground.Isaiah 11:4But with righteousness shall he judge the poor, and reprove with equity for the meek of the earth: and he shall smite the earth: with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of his lips shall he slay the wicked.Important Studies already posted on Brighteon:Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the false Prophet come to your Church?You were marked in him with a sealComputer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast666, Buy and Sell, the Number of Solomon2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielMillennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of IsraelThe Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's VisionsThe Final Battle of Gog and Magog, Judgment of a fallen ArchangelLink to 41 Studies already posted on Brighteon: